Kansas Elementary announces September Students of the Month

Kansas, SOM, Sept.

Pictured, Kansas Elementary students of the month, left to right, front row, Front row: Brandon Inman and Harper Neal; back row, Maci Hutchcraft, Presley Beeman, Kennedee Guyer, and Russell McIntyre. Not pictured, Maddyx Patton.

 Submitted photo

KANSAS — Kansas Elementary School has named its September Students of the Month.

They are Presley Beeman, Kennedee Guyer, Maci Hutchcraft, Brandon Inman, Russell McIntyre, Harper Neal and Maddyx Patton.

