Kaylin Hawk wins Charleston Middle School spelling bee

CHARLESTON — Kaylin Hawk became the queen of the Mattoon Middle School spelling bee on Friday by winning first place with her correct spelling of "scepter," a staff carried by a ruler as a symbol of authority.
The seventh-grader will next compete with the top spellers from Mattoon Middle School and Oakland's Lake Crest School at the Coles County bee. Kaylin will advance to the county bee alongside her fellow Charleston finalists — seventh grader Taryn Cole, first place; eighth-grader Finola Dahkle, third; and seventh-grader Avery Beals, alternate.
All 25 competitors in Friday's bee in the Charleston Middle School library media center wore protective masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as did the spelling word pronouncer and the judges. One of the judges, seventh-grade English teacher Melissa Galvin, encouraged the spellers to "scream at us" if needed so their voices would not be too muffled by the masks.
"Just really try to project your voices so we can hear you," Galvin said. Prior to Friday's event, Galvin noted that Coles County schools are holding their spelling bees early during the fall semester instead of the usual spring timeframe just in case school buildings are closed due to COVID-19 after Christmas break.
Kaylin said understanding the pronouncer and being understood while spelling was a "little tricky" due to the protective masks, but she felt that her preparations for the bee helped her overcome this challenge.
"I think that since I had gone over the list so many times I knew what they were saying compared to what the list said," Kaylin said.
Support Local Journalism
The top speller said she and her friend, Avery Beals, studied for the bee by repeatedly quizzing each other about the words on the list. Avery said she also practiced with her brother and fellow competitor, eighth-grader Dylan Hawk.
Kaylin said she was nervous to the point of being nauseous before the spelling bee started. She said those nerves eased after she took a deep breath and reminded herself that her brother and her friend were going to take part in the bee, too. The nerves turned to joy after she won first place.
"It feels really cool because I have never done anything like that before," Kaylin said, adding that she looks forward to getting to meet all the top spellers at the county bee.
The date of the county bee has not been released yet. The winner of the county bee typically advance to the Regional Spelling Bee in Decatur, which is a qualifying event for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
Both the 2020 regional and national events were cancelled this spring due to the pandemic, but the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee is still scheduled for June 1-3.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!