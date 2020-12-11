Kaylin Hawk wins Charleston Middle School spelling bee

Kaylin said understanding the pronouncer and being understood while spelling was a "little tricky" due to the protective masks, but she felt that her preparations for the bee helped her overcome this challenge.

"I think that since I had gone over the list so many times I knew what they were saying compared to what the list said," Kaylin said.

The top speller said she and her friend, Avery Beals, studied for the bee by repeatedly quizzing each other about the words on the list. Avery said she also practiced with her brother and fellow competitor, eighth-grader Dylan Hawk.

Kaylin said she was nervous to the point of being nauseous before the spelling bee started. She said those nerves eased after she took a deep breath and reminded herself that her brother and her friend were going to take part in the bee, too. The nerves turned to joy after she won first place.

"It feels really cool because I have never done anything like that before," Kaylin said, adding that she looks forward to getting to meet all the top spellers at the county bee.

The date of the county bee has not been released yet. The winner of the county bee typically advance to the Regional Spelling Bee in Decatur, which is a qualifying event for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.