Kindergarten walk-through to be held in Stew-Stras

STRASBURG — Stew-Stras families are invited to attend a walk-through for students who will be going to kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year.

The event will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Stew-Stras Grade School.

Two adults per kindergarten-eligible child areallowed. Enter through Pre-K doors. Face coverings are required.

Pre-school roundup and developmental screenings will also be held on March 31 during the school day. This event is for birth through age 5. It is helpful, but not required for the walk-through.

For questions or more information about the walk through or the developmental screenings, contact the office at 217-682-3355.

