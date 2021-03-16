 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kindergarten walk-through to be held in Stew-Stras
0 comments

Kindergarten walk-through to be held in Stew-Stras

{{featured_button_text}}

STRASBURG — Stew-Stras families are invited to attend a walk-through for students who will be going to kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year.

The event will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Stew-Stras Grade School.

Two adults per kindergarten-eligible child areallowed. Enter through Pre-K doors. Face coverings are required.

Applications available for Mason and Burgess Osborne Scholarships

Pre-school roundup and developmental screenings will also be held on March 31 during the school day. This event is for birth through age 5. It is helpful, but not required for the walk-through. 

For questions or more information about the walk through or the developmental screenings, contact the office at 217-682-3355.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News