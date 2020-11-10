 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Land appoints new dean of workforce solutions, community education
0 comments

Lake Land appoints new dean of workforce solutions, community education

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Chris Strohl as the new dean of workforce solutions and community education. 

Strohl, of Neoga, is director of adult and alternative education at Lake Land. She began her career at the college in 2000 and has held numerous positions related to workforce development, including as the secretary to the associate dean of workforce development, workforce development specialist, and director of community outreach.

“Chris’s skill set and experience align very well with the position’s responsibilities,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in a statement. “I am certain she will maximize the potential for new community partnerships with the opening of the new Workforce Development Center on campus.”

Mattoon schools seek veteran contact information for letter writing project

Lake Land's Workforce Development Center is currently located in leased space in the former Walmart building at 305 Richmond Ave. East. The college plants to move the center to campus in coming years after the lease expires.

Strohl said she is excited about making the transition from director to dean at Lake Land.

“I look forward to working with internal and external stakeholders to find a pathway for students and meet the needs of local employers," Strohol said. "Lake Land College is a great asset in our communities, and I want to continue collaborating and finding new and innovative ways to serve our local workforce and communities.”

Strohl has an associate's from Lake Land, a bachelor’s from Eastern Illinois University, and a master’s from the University of Illinois at Springfield. She will begin her official duties on Nov. 16.

Coles County Veterans Day ceremonies, Mattoon parade planned

PHOTOS: Lake Land College

Strohl, Chris

Strohl
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News