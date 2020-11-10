Lake Land appoints new dean of workforce solutions, community education

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Chris Strohl as the new dean of workforce solutions and community education.

Strohl, of Neoga, is director of adult and alternative education at Lake Land. She began her career at the college in 2000 and has held numerous positions related to workforce development, including as the secretary to the associate dean of workforce development, workforce development specialist, and director of community outreach.

“Chris’s skill set and experience align very well with the position’s responsibilities,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in a statement. “I am certain she will maximize the potential for new community partnerships with the opening of the new Workforce Development Center on campus.”