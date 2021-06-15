 Skip to main content
Lake Land board approves baseball, softball field improvements

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved baseball and softball field improvements during its meeting Monday night.

The board accepted the $43,915 bid of Advanced Turf Solutions for field grading and sod installation, and the $40,308 bid of Irwin Seating to remove the old bleachers and to install new bleachers.

Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll has said the grading and sod improvements will help provide safer and more playable fields. He also has said the current outdoor bleachers at the two fields are dated, have become a safety hazard, and are not complaint with the American with Disabilities Act.

In other matters, the board accepted the donation of $6,310 worth of equipment from Dr. Jeanine Fell of Newton for use by dental hygiene students and faculty. These items include a $3,000 vacuum former.

"These gifts will be received by the (Lake Land College) Foundation thanks to Kristen Holsapple, director of the dental hygiene program," said Christi Donsbach, executive director for college advancement.

Other board actions included:

  • Approving a three-year agreement with Mongoose Research to provide the Cadence Platform for collegewide texting for for $27,500 per year or $84,000 in aggregate.
  • Accepting Conference Technologies' $152,200 bid for a high definition upgrade of the college's broadcasting and television studio.
  • Hiring BeckTech for $120,038 to install 17 additional campus security cameras and replace 150 outdated cameras.
  • Accepting Yaskawa America's $36,875 bid provide a Motoman Robot for the Center for Business and Industry and the Technology Department training.
  • Approving a lease renewal agreement for Local Workforce Innovation Area No. 23 to use space in the new Workforce Development Center on campus and a new agreement for Lake Land's Pathways Program to use a classroom in the Mattoon First Presbyterian Church.

