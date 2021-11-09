Lake Land board approves employee retention incentive

MATTOON — Lake Land College is slated to provide a one-time retention incentive to employees who have remained at the college during the COVID-19 pandemic and worker shortages.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees voted during its meeting Monday night to approve the college administration's retention proposal. President Josh Bullock wrote in a report to the board that the pandemic continues to place an undue burden on the workload of Lake Land's employees.

"I am proud of how our faculty and staff have responded to the pandemic and the efforts they have undertaken to ensure a quality educational experience for our students," Bullock said.

The administration recommended giving a one-time employee incentive to those who have remained at the college during the current fall semester. The incentive would cover full-time employees, $1,500; part-time regular, $750; part-time non-regular, $150; adjunct instructors, $150; and corrections and juvenile justice contract employees, $100-$250.

"At a time when short-term inflation is placing downward pressure on spending power, and opportunities for employment are plentiful, we are thankful our employees have remained engaged at the college during such challenging times," Bullock said. The funds for the incentive were built into Lake Land's 2021-2022 budget.

The board also voted to engage with Planning Design Studio of St. Louis for landscape architect services for a multiyear campus beautification plan, to extend the college's automated doors and air handling system contract with Dynamic Controls Inc. of East Peoria for three years, and to increase its maximum bid price for purchasing a replacement bucket truck training vehicle from $40,000 to $60,000.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

