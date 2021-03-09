Lake Land board approves tuition, fee freeze for 2021-2022

Charleston city worker Travis Campbell uses a drip torch to start a controlled burn in one of the natural vegetation plots at Woodyard Conservation Area at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning. The city conducted controlled burns to help the native plants at the Woodyard area and at two other loc…

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to keep tuition and fees at the current rates for academic year 2021-2022.

In-district tuition for one credit hour will remain at $110.50, effective with the summer term. Fees, including textbook rental, will remain at $32.17 per credit hour. An average student enrolls in 30 credit hours per year, putting tuition, fees and textbook rental for one year at $4,280.10. Financial aid options are available.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the freeze on tuition and fee rates is part of the college's commitment to providing an affordable, accessible educational option for prospective students a they plan for the next school year. Registration will open March 24 for summer and fall semesters that will offer a mix of in-person, virtual and online course options.

