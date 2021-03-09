Lake Land board approves tuition, fee freeze for 2021-2022

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to keep tuition and fees at the current rates for academic year 2021-2022.
In-district tuition for one credit hour will remain at $110.50, effective with the summer term. Fees, including textbook rental, will remain at $32.17 per credit hour. An average student enrolls in 30 credit hours per year, putting tuition, fees and textbook rental for one year at $4,280.10. Financial aid options are available.
Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the freeze on tuition and fee rates is part of the college's commitment to providing an affordable, accessible educational option for prospective students a they plan for the next school year. Registration will open March 24 for summer and fall semesters that will offer a mix of in-person, virtual and online course options.