Lake Land board approves vocational-technical training agreement with Effingham area high schools

The agreement states that Lake Land plans to construct a new facility near the Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology in Effingham to hold academy classes, contingent upon the college obtaining state or other capital project funding. In the meantime, the classes will be held at facilities owned by Lake Land, member districts, and other groups. Lake Land will appoint a staff member to direct the academy.

During the board's meeting on Monday, it also approved a resolution honoring retiring state Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, for his 24 years of service as a state legislator. Righter has served the 55th Senate District since 2003 after having previously served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003. He did not run for re-election and his last full day in office was Tuesday.

The board also renewed the college's agreement for five years with Parchment LLC to send student transcripts electronically upon request. The rate of fee per transactions will be 55 cents in the first year, 70 cents in the second, 85 cents in the third, $1 in the fourth, and $1.15 in the fifth.