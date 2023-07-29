MATTOON — Lake Land College Board Trustee Doris Reynolds of Mattoon received the Illinois Community College Trustee Association 30-Year Trustee Award for her service to college and the Illinois academic system.

"Serving on a local community college board demands countless hours of unpaid time and energy. Doris Reynolds has a tireless passion for the work of community colleges," said ICCTA President Maureen Dunne.

Reynolds received the ICCTA recognition at an awards banquet on June 2 in Normal.

“Throughout her three decades of service, Trustee Reynolds has truly made an impact on the success of the college as a whole and more importantly, has touched the lives of countless Lake Land students. We thank her for her years of service and look forward to the future,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said.

In addition to her contributions on the Lake Land board, Reynolds has served as the Lake Land College Foundation board liaison, ICCTA member, Mattoon Lights Works Committee charter member and past CCAR board member and chair.

Having served on the Lake Land College Board of Trustees since 1993, Reynolds described her time as a trustee as of yet to be an incredible experience.

“At Lake Land College, we put students first. Everyone from trustees to faculty and staff do all that they can to help students succeed,” Reynolds said. “The education and experiences our Lake Land College students receive are among the best in the nation. As a trustee it is an honor to meet the Lake Land alumni in our communities and see them excelling in their careers.”

Reynolds said she appreciates the interaction board members have with employees and especially students.

“I still get to learn new things all the time, and I love that about my role. The students are constantly sharing new ideas that motivate and inspire us,” Reynolds said.

