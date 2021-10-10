Lake Land board to act on digital marketing, new dean post

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled Monday evening to consider extending a digital marketing agreement and creating and filling a new dean position.

If approved, the digital marketing contract with Interact Communications of La Crosse, Wisconsin, that started in October 2020 would be extended for another year for $83,709.

"Since we are just completing our campaign with Interact, we would like to request approval to extend our contract to be able to build upon the experiences we have had and to draw on Interact’s expertise for the 2021-2022 digital advertising campaign," said Director of Marketing & Public Relations Kelly Allee in a report to the board.

Allee said the campaign resulted, overall, in Lake Land ads appearing 1.5 million times to people in the community college district as they were consuming content on YouTube, general internet sites, TV streaming, TikTok and browsing on Google. She said this comprehensive approach resulted in 33,014 visits to the college website and 463,939 video ad views from December 2020 to August 2021.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Board and Administration Center. After voting on the marketing agreement and other proposed action items in open session, the board will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. The board will then return to open session to vote on creating a dean of academic operations position and appointing someone to this post.

Other proposed action items include purchasing a CDL driving simulator from Virage Simulation Inc. of Montreal for $115,000 and accepting Teutopolis Auto Repair's donation of a vehicle alignment machine valued at $5,000 for the automotive technology program at Lake Land's Marshall location. The board also will consider hiring E.L. Pruitt Co. of Springfield for $53,832 to replace remaining campus water fountains with newer models with bottle fillers.

The full meeting agenda is posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/agendas-board-books-minutes/.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.