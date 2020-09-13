Lake Land board to act on student support services grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A federal grant could provide funds to help low income, disabled and other Lake Land College students with tutoring, course selection, finances and more.

During its meeting Monday, the Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on accepting the grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The federal department selected Lake Land for its fourth round of the grant program, which is expected to be in place for five years, according to information from the college.

The grant would provide $275,105 this year and, if it continues as expected, would bring about $1.38 million over the course of the entire five-year project.

The assistance would also be available for "first generation" college students, those whose parents did not graduate from a four-year college or university.

The board is also scheduled to vote on a proposed extension of college President Josh Bullock's contract to June 30, 2023. A report on the college's 10-day enrollment will also be presented.