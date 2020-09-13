Lake Land board to act on student support services grant

MATTOON — A federal grant could provide funds to help low income, disabled and other Lake Land College students with tutoring, course selection, finances and more.
During its meeting Monday, the Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on accepting the grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The federal department selected Lake Land for its fourth round of the grant program, which is expected to be in place for five years, according to information from the college.
The grant would provide $275,105 this year and, if it continues as expected, would bring about $1.38 million over the course of the entire five-year project.
The assistance would also be available for "first generation" college students, those whose parents did not graduate from a four-year college or university.
The board is also scheduled to vote on a proposed extension of college President Josh Bullock's contract to June 30, 2023. A report on the college's 10-day enrollment will also be presented.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 81 of the College's Web Hall with precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access to the meeting will be available by phone by calling 1-866-806-7140; the conference call ID number is 75526.
Those attending the meeting in person should use the college's Entrance No. 2, where they will receive screening. The wearing of face masks and social distancing will also be required.
The board's other scheduled votes include revisions to policies prohibiting sex-based misconduct. The proposed changes include the addition of "gender-related identity and expression" and "parental status" to the categories for which discrimination is prohibited.
Also before the board is a proposed purchase of a simulation mannequin for the college's Emergency Medical Services program.
The college received one bid for the mannequin from Gaumard Scientific of Miami, Florida, for $78,394. Grant funds would be used for the purchase.
Another scheduled vote is approval of a gift from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of equipment for the college's dental hygiene program. The value of the equipment is $26,425.
