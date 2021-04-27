 Skip to main content
Lake Land board to elect chair, vote on technology upgrade funds
Lake Land board to elect chair, vote on technology upgrade funds

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to elect a chair and vote on technology infrastructure upgrade funds during a special meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the board to pick new executives following the April 6 election, in which trustees Gary Cadwell of Mode of Thomas Wright of Dieterich were re-elected in uncontested races.

Board chair, a position currently held by Doris Reynolds, will be among those up for election. The other posts are vice chair, currently Mike Sullivan, and secretary, currently Cadwell.

Watch now: Lake Land College women met challenges on, off court on way to national championship

The board also will consider approving the use of remaining tech refresh bond proceeds for campus-wide technology infrastructure upgrades. Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said the $564,000 that is being requested at Thursday's meeting will give Lake Land a total of more than $1 million in bond funds available for future projects.

"If approved Thursday, the funds will be used to upgrade technology infrastructure, specifically the Virtual Machine Network to better support all aspects of the college, including all remote and distance learning options and services for students and staff," Nuxoll said.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. in Webb Hall 081. Those wishing to attend via teleconference can call 1-866-806-7140, ID 75526.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

