Lake Land board to elect chair, vote on technology upgrade funds

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to elect a chair and vote on technology infrastructure upgrade funds during a special meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the board to pick new executives following the April 6 election, in which trustees Gary Cadwell of Mode of Thomas Wright of Dieterich were re-elected in uncontested races.

Board chair, a position currently held by Doris Reynolds, will be among those up for election. The other posts are vice chair, currently Mike Sullivan, and secretary, currently Cadwell.

