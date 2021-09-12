Lake Land board to hear enrollment report, may extend president's contract

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to hear a student enrollment update and to vote on extending President Josh Bullock's contract at its meeting Monday night.
The update on student headcount and credit hour totals will be presented as part of the
10th day enrollment report for the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 23. The presentation will be given during the non-action items section early in the meeting agenda.
Later in the meeting, trustees will consider voting to extend Bullock's contract from its current June 30, 2023 expiration date to June 30, 2024. Bullock has served as Lake Land's president since July 1, 2013 and earns $246,042 per year.
The proposed contract resolution states that the board has conducted an annual performance review of Bullock each year and he has "successfully met all essential functions of his role and established performance goals." The 2021-2022 goals include continuing to advance student success, plan for the expenditure of federal COVID-19 relief funds, and improve the appearance of the campus.
In other matters, the board also is slated to hear a "Faculty Focus on Advancing Student Success" report on the inaugural year of Lake Land's
court reporting education program.
Monday's meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center. The full meeting agenda is posted at
https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/agendas-board-books-minutes/.
Photos: Scenes from the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Billie Eilish arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Charli D'Amelio arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Ozuna arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Nick Cannon arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Alicia Keys, left, and Swizz Beatz arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Shay Mitchell arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Tinashe arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Dometi Pongo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Jamila Mustafa arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Alicia Keys arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
SAINt JHN arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Maisie Peters, left, and Ed Sheeran arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Finneas arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Wyclef Jean, left, and Claudinette Jean arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Tommy Lee, left, and Brittany Furlan arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Brandon Thomas Lee arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Ashanti arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Billy Porter arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Rita Ora arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Latto arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Debby Ryan, left, and Josh Dun arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Debby Ryan arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Dee Devlin, left, and Conor McGregor arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Mod Sun, left, and Avril Lavigne arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Declyn Thornton Lauper, left, and Cyndi Lauper arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lance Bass, from left, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLean arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Dixie D'Amelio, left, and Charli D'Amelio arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Bella Poarch arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Jack Harlow arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Vinny Guadagnino arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Iann Dior arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Nessa Barrett arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lil Huddy arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Saweetie arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kim Petras arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Dove Cameron arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
David Lee Roth arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
The Kid Laroi, right, and Katarina Deme arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Camila Cabello arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Normani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.