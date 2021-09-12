Lake Land board to hear enrollment report, may extend president's contract

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to hear a student enrollment update and to vote on extending President Josh Bullock's contract at its meeting Monday night.

The update on student headcount and credit hour totals will be presented as part of the 10th day enrollment report for the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 23. The presentation will be given during the non-action items section early in the meeting agenda.

Later in the meeting, trustees will consider voting to extend Bullock's contract from its current June 30, 2023 expiration date to June 30, 2024. Bullock has served as Lake Land's president since July 1, 2013 and earns $246,042 per year.

The proposed contract resolution states that the board has conducted an annual performance review of Bullock each year and he has "successfully met all essential functions of his role and established performance goals." The 2021-2022 goals include continuing to advance student success, plan for the expenditure of federal COVID-19 relief funds, and improve the appearance of the campus.

In other matters, the board also is slated to hear a "Faculty Focus on Advancing Student Success" report on the inaugural year of Lake Land's court reporting education program.

Monday's meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center. The full meeting agenda is posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/agendas-board-books-minutes/.

