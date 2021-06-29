Lake Land board to hear presentation on proposed $101.2 million budget

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to hear a presentation about the college's proposed $101.2 million budget during a special meeting Wednesday.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock wrote in a report to the board that the projected total 2021-2022 budgeted expenditures for all funds, including operating and restricted purpose funds, is $101.2 million. He said this is an increase of $5.7 million from the 2020-2021 budgeted expenditures of $95.5 million.

Bullock said the 2021-2022 restricted purpose fund within the proposed budget will increase $6.6 million related to federal dislocated worker funding and estimated increases to Pell grant funding, while the operations and maintenance fund will see a decrease of $2.4 million due to the completion of construction projects on campus.

The proposal's operating budget is balanced with estimated income and expenditures of $55.9 million each, Bullock said. He added that this represents an increase of $2.85 million due to adjustments in tuition and fee revenue and local tax revenue to align with actual 2020-2021 receipt levels, plus an increase in anticipated mandatory state retirement system payments.

"Widely available vaccines have opened opportunities for students on campus, but uncertainties remain regarding the longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student enrollment and college operations," Bullock said. "Thus, the fiscal year 2022 budget anticipates flat enrollment from fiscal year 2021."

Wednesday's meeting is set for 1 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center. The board is scheduled to vote on the budget proposal on July 12 during its next regular monthly meeting.

Bullock said the proposed 2021-2022 budget is being presented to the board following a comprehensive planning process.

"The fiscal year 2022 budget maintains the college’s solid financial foundation, while strategically investing in key areas focused on ensuring a quality educational experience for our students into the post-pandemic future," Bullock said.

