Lake Land board to hold fall planning retreat

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss college demographics and strategic planning during its fall retreat Thursday afternoon.

The retreat agenda reported that the demographics discussion will focus on highlights from the college's Trend Analysis Report. The Strategic Planning Focus Groups discussion will center on trends impacting higher education in the areas of workforce, collaboration, academics and technology, social, and economic/financial factors.

No actions are scheduled to be taken during the retreat, which will be open to the public. The retreat will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the new Foundation and Alumni Center, room 101, on campus in Mattoon.

In alignment with the college’s Pandemic Response Safety Protocols, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all individuals attending the meeting.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.