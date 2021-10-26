 Skip to main content
Lake Land board to hold fall planning retreat

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Acting Student Life Director David Seiler talks about the Welcome Day on Wednesday and other upcoming Student Activity Board events at Lake Land College.

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss college demographics and strategic planning during its fall retreat Thursday afternoon.

The retreat agenda reported that the demographics discussion will focus on highlights from the college's Trend Analysis Report. The Strategic Planning Focus Groups discussion will center on trends impacting higher education in the areas of workforce, collaboration, academics and technology, social, and economic/financial factors.

No actions are scheduled to be taken during the retreat, which will be open to the public. The retreat will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the new Foundation and Alumni Center, room 101, on campus in Mattoon.

In alignment with the college’s Pandemic Response Safety Protocols, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all individuals attending the meeting.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

