Lake Land board to hold hearing, vote on proposed $101.2M budget

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees will hold a hearing on the college's proposed $101.2 million budget and then vote on this proposal during its monthly meeting Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Lake Land's Kluthe Center campus in Effingham, where the board meets once per year.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock wrote in a report to the board that the projected total 2021-22 budgeted expenditures for all funds, including operating and restricted purpose funds, is $101.2 million. He said this is an increase of $5.7 million from the 2020-21 budgeted expenditures of $95.5 million.

Bullock said the 2021-22 restricted purpose fund in the proposed budget will increase $6.6 million related to federal dislocated worker funding and estimated increases to Pell grant funding, while the operations and maintenance fund will decrease $2.4 million due to the completion of campus construction projects.

The proposal's operating budget is balanced with estimated income and expenditures of $55.9 million each, Bullock said. He added that this represents a $2.85 million increase due to adjustments in tuition and fee revenue and local tax revenue to align with actual 2020-21 receipt levels, plus an increase in anticipated mandatory state retirement system payments.

"Widely available vaccines have opened opportunities for students on campus, but uncertainties remain regarding the longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student enrollment and college operations," Bullock said. "Thus, the fiscal year 2022 budget anticipates flat enrollment from fiscal year 2021."

In other matters, the board will hear a Kluthe Center update. Lake Land plans to eventually build a new facility near the center to hold Effingham Regional Career Academy high school vocational-technical training and other programs.

The board also will vote on accepting the $104,500 bid of Adams Memorials of Mattoon to create a granite flag for the new veterans memorial in Podesta Park on the main Mattoon campus. The Lake Land Foundation has raised funds for this project.

"The granite flag would be on granite pedestal in a separate display in Podesta Park placed on a concrete pad and will greatly enhance the overall aesthetics of the park," reported Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll.

The full meeting agenda is posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/.

