Lake Land board to vote baseball, softball field improvements

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on baseball and softball field improvements during its meeting Monday, June 14.

The board will consider accepting the $43,915 bid of Advanced Turf Solutions, Inc. of Fishers, Indiana for field grading and sod installation, and the $40,308 bid of Irwin Seating Co. of Altamont to remove the old bleachers and to install new bleachers.

"These improvements will help provide a safer and more playable field for our baseball and softball programs," said Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll in a report to the board. He added that, "The current outdoor bleachers at the baseball and softball fields are very dated and they have become a safety hazard and are not ADA complaint."

In other matters, the board will consider approving a three-year agreement with Mongoose Research, Inc. of New York to provide the Cadence Platform for collegewide texting. The agreement will be for $27,500 per year along, with a $1,500 onboarding fee in year one, or $84,000 in aggregate. The college plans to fund the agreement with federal Higher Education Emergency Relief funds.

"Research shows that messaging students over mobile has become the most effective way to foster productive conversations throughout the college enrollment process," Nuxoll said. "Leveraging texting for critical enrollment actions throughout the academic life cycle will improve our ability to connect with and help students."

Other actions that the board will consider taking include:

— Accepting the $152,200 bid of Conference Technologies, Inc. of Indianapolis for a high definition upgrade of the college's broadcasting and television studio, where the current equipment is more than 20 years old.

— Accepting the total quote of $120,038 from the college's security camera provider, BeckTech of Effingham, to install 17 additional security cameras and replace 150 outdated cameras using existing Tech Refresh bond fund proceeds.

— Accepting the $36,875 bid of Yaskawa America, Inc. of Miamisburg, Ohio to provide a Motoman Robot to meet robotics training needs for the Center for Business and Industry and the Technology Department.

— Approving a lease renewal agreement for Local Workforce Innovation Area No. 23 to use space in the new Workforce Development Center on campus and a new agreement for Lake Land's Pathways Program to use a classroom in the Mattoon First Presbyterian building.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center. The full meeting agenda is posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/agendas-board-books-minutes/.

