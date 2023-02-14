MATTOON — The Lake Land cheer team is holding a fundraiser from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mattoon Eagles Club to help raise funds for the hotel, travel expenses and competition fees for College Nationals.

This is first time the cheer team will compete in the national event, which will be held April 5-9 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Events at this fundraiser will include:

Early Bird Binga, 11:30 a.m.

10 regular games, noon, with four specials, 15 games for $25

Silent auction starts at 11 a.m.

Sloppy joes with chips served for $5

Bake sale

50/50 and lottery tree raffles, $1 each or six for $5

Meat raffle, $10 each or three for $25 for $200 gift card for The Butcher Shop in Charleston.

The Lake Land College cheer team participates in many community events in the area, including Relay for Life and face painting at events at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The team recruits locally, supports local causes.

For more information, contact Coach Haili Denning at hdenning@lakeland.edu or at 217-259-3890.