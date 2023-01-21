Lake Land College accepting Foundation award nominations

MATTOON — Lake Land College is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Service Award, Pacesetter Award, Retiree Wall of Fame, Distinguished Alumnus Award, Alumnus Achievement Award and Distinguished Alumni Society.

All nominations for these listed awards are being accepted until Feb. 1.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual whose exemplary service and contributions have benefited Lake Land or its affiliated organizations.

The Pacesetter Award is an ICCTA award that recognizes the accomplishments of Illinois' more recent community college graduates. Nominees must have completed a recognized program of instruction (including dual credit courses) or attended at least 30 semester hours at an Illinois public community college.

The Retiree Wall of Fame Award goes to retired faculty and staff who have made significant contributions to the college and/or who have made contributions through their profession or community at the local, state, regional or national level that reflect positively on Lake Land.

Recipients of the Wall of Fame status must have been employed at Lake Land for a minimum of 15 years and must have been separated from his or her SURS-eligible position for a minimum of 5 years.

The board of trustees presents the Alumnus Achievement Award annually to an individual who has attained outstanding success and distinction in his or her field of endeavor; has gained favorable statewide or national recognition; or has performed service, which has proven beneficial to society.

The recipient must hold a certificate and/or a degree from Lake Land College and be active in the endeavor in which he or she has achieved distinction.

The recipient of the Alumnus Achievement Award will be presented with an appropriate plaque at an awards ceremony. The recipient will also be nominated for the Distinguished Alumnus Award with ICCTA. The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes the many success stories of Illinois' community college graduates. Nominees must have completed a recognized program of instruction or attended at least 30 semester hours at an ICCTA member college. Currently serving trustees and presidents are not eligible for nomination. Posthumous nominations are not eligible for submission.

The Distinguished Alumni Society recognizes alumni who have utilized the Lake Land experience to make an imprint on their profession or community. An alumnus is anyone who has graduated from Lake Land or has taken classes.

For application form or more information about the requirements, call the College Advancement office at 217-234-5376 or at lakelandcollege.edu/alumni/award-nominations/

