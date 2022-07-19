 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Land College Adult Education to host free BNA class

  ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Lake Land College Adult Education will be hosting a free basic nursing assistant class this fall.

An orientation for the class will take place  at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Workforce Development Center on the Lake Land College campus in Mattoon.

Scouts 'camp' on Eastern Illinois University Campus

For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/adult-education or contact Adult Education at 217-238-8292 or adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.

