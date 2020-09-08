Lake Land College among rural colleges chosen for apprenticeship expansion grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Rend Lake College and partners, Lake Land College in Mattoon and Illinois Eastern Community Colleges in Olney,, have been chosen as a recipient of the 2019-2020 Apprenticeship Expansion Grant by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. As a recipient, RLC will serve as an Apprenticeship Intermediary and will receive $198,795 to expand existing apprenticeship programs in manufacturing occupations including industrial maintenance mechanics, machining, welding and production technology in the Southern Illinois region.

In June of 2019, Illinois received a U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Expansion Grant to expand the number of registered apprentices in the state. This is the third round of funding from the DOL to support the expansion of apprenticeship in Illinois and focuses on cultivating apprenticeship development that leads to increased registered apprentices in areas of the state where programs do not exist or are underdeveloped. RLC’s project titled, Supporting Rural Apprenticeships, will serve Registered Apprentices and Pre-Apprentices in Illinois Economic Development Regions 7 and 8.

The three rural community colleges partnering for the project will work with Local Workforce Innovation Areas 23 and 25 to provide and determine Workforce Initiative Opportunity Act eligibility and enroll eligible participants.