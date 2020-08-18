Lake Land College and CEO Program see success in partnership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — After a successful initial year, Lake Land College and the Midland Institute’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program look forward to strengthening their partnership by providing college credits to students enrolled in the CEO program through dual credit.

In the Fall of 2019, the two entities joined to give the hardworking CEO students the chance to earn college credit via the Lake Land College Dual Credit Program. The CEO program was designed to teach students the principles of the free enterprise system, the four functions of management, the four elements of management information systems and the purpose of a firm’s major financial statements.

Effingham County CEO Class of 2020 student Audra Doedtman said she learned all of these things and much more during her time in the program. The things that make CEO so special, according to Doedtman, are the skills learned in the program.

“CEO teaches skills such as the power of a handshake and great communication skills,” Doedtman said. “These skills are then used to unlock incredible opportunities such as scholarships, jobs and intern opportunities.”

Doedtman said though the program may seem intimidating at first, getting up in the morning and getting dressed up was worth the outcome.