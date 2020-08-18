Lake Land College and CEO Program see success in partnership

MATTOON — After a successful initial year, Lake Land College and the Midland Institute’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program look forward to strengthening their partnership by providing college credits to students enrolled in the CEO program through dual credit.
In the Fall of 2019, the two entities joined to give the hardworking CEO students the chance to earn college credit via the Lake Land College Dual Credit Program. The CEO program was designed to teach students the principles of the free enterprise system, the four functions of management, the four elements of management information systems and the purpose of a firm’s major financial statements.
Effingham County CEO Class of 2020 student Audra Doedtman said she learned all of these things and much more during her time in the program. The things that make CEO so special, according to Doedtman, are the skills learned in the program.
“CEO teaches skills such as the power of a handshake and great communication skills,” Doedtman said. “These skills are then used to unlock incredible opportunities such as scholarships, jobs and intern opportunities.”
Doedtman said though the program may seem intimidating at first, getting up in the morning and getting dressed up was worth the outcome.
“CEO has changed so much about me,” Doedtman said. “The most important change has been my leadership skills. At the beginning of CEO I would have been terrified to have a leadership position, but now I was elected to the executive team. This has completely shifted my mindset on how I lead and how I interact with others.”
Dual Credit is a partnership between Lake Land College and district high schools that provides students the opportunity to earn college credit prior to high school graduation. In addition to the convenience of gaining college credit during the regular school day, dual credit student experience benefits such as of time savings, reduced college costs, college preparation and early Lake Land College registration.
Participants of this program have the option to earn four credit hours of College Level Credit for the CEO INS-299 class. High schools in Effingham, Cumberland, Shelby and Douglas are currently eligible for CEO dual credit.
Students interested in CEO and Dual Credit should speak to their high school guidance counselor.
