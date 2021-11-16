Lake Land College announces 2021 Philanthropy Award recipients

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2021 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the October Foundation Board of Directors meeting.

The 2021 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award and The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award.

The Outstanding Philanthropist Award went to the Burnham Neal Charitable Trust. The Fuqua Foundation earned The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, and The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award recipient was Preston Smith.

“Congratulations to our 2021 Philanthropy Award recipients,” Executive Director for College Advancement Christi Donsbach said. “We are so proud to honor this very deserving group of individuals and organizations that have supported the Lake Land College and Foundation over the last 50 years.”

Also recognized were the board members rotating off of the board of directors after their second term ending in 2021. These included board members Michelle Blackwell, Mike Bohannon, Brian Hutchins and Lisa Kallis.

The Foundation would welcomed new board members Angela Downs of Paris, Kellie Eastham of Paris, Austin Frank of Mattoon and Tyler Micenheimer of Effingham.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our outgoing board members on their incredible dedication over the years,” Donsbach said. “The Foundation has experienced amazing growth under their leadership and expertise. I am also excited to welcome our newest board members and appreciate their commitment to serve in this capacity. I continue to be amazed with the sincere allegiance of our very own alumni and community members who dedicate their time, talent and treasures to be our board members.”

The 2021 Foundation Board of Directors slate of officers includes President Deacon Patient, Vice President Rich Hartke and Secretary Renee Huckstead. The most recent past president is Tom Grunloh.

For information on the Foundation or to take a look at the most recent Foundation Annual Report, visit lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/.

