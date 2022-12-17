Lake Land College announces 2022 Philanthropy Award recipients

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception.

The Outstanding Philanthropist Award went to the Cecil Paul Davis and Marjorie Wilson Davis Trust. Sarah Bush Lincoln earned The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, and the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award recipient was Gregory "Nic" Nelson. The Crystal Swan Award went to Christine Pilson.

“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to the 2022 Philanthropy Award recipients,” said Christi Donsbach, executive director for college advancement. “We are proud to honor this extremely deserving group of individuals and organizations that have supported the Lake Land College and Foundation throughout the last 50 years.”

Also recognized were the board members rotating off of the board of directors after their second term ending in 2022. These included board members Brian Hutchins, Tom Grunloh and Christine Pilson.

The Foundation would welcomed new board members Kathleen Anderson of Hindsboro, Robert Payton of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Rudy Huber of Sullivan.

The 2022 Foundation Board of Directors slate of officers includes President Rich Hartke, Vice President Renee Huckstead and Secretary Tom White.

Mattoon-area places through the years Young Radiator Oil well New post office Memorial District Hospital Mattoon Mounters Kozy Log Illinois Central Railroad depot Downtown Downtown