MATTOON — A new Tech 2Day program at Lake Land College provides students with the opportunity to earn while they learn.

Beginning this fall, students interested in high demand trades and technical fields will only have to come to campus two days a week for classes.

“With Tech 2Day, students can plan out a dependable work schedule while making progress on their goal of earning a college degree,” said Michael Beavers, division chair technology/electronics engineering instructor.

With Tech 2Day, students will practice what they are learning in the field through internships or apprenticeships. They will also have the opportunity to earn national credentials and gain hands-on experience in Lake Land’s industry-standard labs.

Programs will take the same amount of time to complete as a traditional schedule. Options range from one-year short-term certificates to two-year associate degrees.

The structure provides schedule flexibility for students who are just leaving high school as well as those who are returning to school after a period of time.

High demand programs include building construction technology, civil engineering technology, computer aided design technology, residential wiring, renewable energy technician, programmable logic controllers, electronics engineering technology, mechanical-electrical technology, robotic & CIM automation, industrial maintenance and automotive technology.

For more information about Tech 2Day, go to lakelandcollege.edu or contact Beavers at mbeavers@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5341.

