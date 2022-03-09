Lake Land College announces planned reduction in tuition rates

MATTOON — At a time it seems all costs on on the rise, tuition at Lake Land College is expected to go down.

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Monday, March 14, to reduce tuition by almost 10% for three upcoming semesters.

"The financial pressures of the past two years have been a challenge for many and we want our students, future students and community to know we’re 100 percent behind their success, and thus setting our tuition rate for next year at $100 per credit hour," Lake Land President Josh Bullock said. "We are so excited to provide more affordable opportunities for individuals seeking to change their lives by earning a college credential, certificate or degree."

If approved by the board when it meets at 6 p.m., the cost of in-district tuition will go from $110.50 per credit hour to $100.

The new tuition rate will go into effect for the Summer 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 terms. Fees will stay the same.

According to the news release, data collected through recent Strategic Planning Transition surveys and focus groups indicated students are concerned about the expenses of going to college.

This initiative addresses both the concerns of current students and increases accessibility to those who are considering college but are not sure if they can afford it.

“From a student perspective, I think Lake Land’s decision to lower the cost of tuition shows the value the administration places on students’ education,” said student trustee Katie Greuel. “Not only that, but I think it will help alleviate some of the stress the students may face during their time at Lake Land.”

With the reduction in place, an average Lake Land student enrolled for 30 credit hours per year will pay $3,945 in tuition and fees.

Bullock said the college's board has been smart with its funding during the pandemic, allowing the college to pass on tuition savings to students for the coming academic year, while simultaneously continuing to reduce its property tax rate for local residents.

"We know our students and so many in the community have been impacted by the pandemic and the financial strain of increasing inflation. We hope this tuition savings will encourage those who may have put their dreams of a college education on hold during the past few years to return to their educational goals,” Bullock said.

Students receiving federal financial aid will see an increase in their refunds through the Laker+ program, which helps students maximize any financial aid or scholarship assistance they receive to manage college expenses.

With Laker+, financial aid is applied in a stackable format to cover costs of tuition and fees but once those are covered, the remaining funds are refunded to students to use on other expenses such as food, housing and transportation.

Students can enroll in the Laker+ program by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at fafsa.gov. The Lake Land College school code is 007644.

Enrollment for the summer and fall terms is open and summer classes begin June 6.

