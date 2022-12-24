Lake Land College announces student marketing council members

MATTOON — Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills.

Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the college’s marketing and communication materials.

The 2022-23 Vibe members are Brooke Benhoff of Ramsey, Carly Buckley of Rushville, Indiana, Darrius Frazier of Chicago, Calista Heiser of Paris, Elfrieda Iheasi of Nigeria, Cayla Jolly of Mason, Jordi Oliver of Buncombe, Konner Remlinger of Martinsville, Megan (Mae) Russell of Mattoon, Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Divine Songo of Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC), Kinshasa, Emerson Tarr of Leroy and Macie Waddill of Camp Point.

“The Vibe members are incredible individuals who tell the daily Laker experience through their own eyes. In addition to sharing their unique journeys, they assist the Marketing & Public Relations team by highlighting key messages and events, while providing valuable feedback on marketing and communication strategies,” said Kelly Allee, director of Marketing & Public Relations.

The students serve as social media influencers for Lake Land, creating authentic testimonials and social media content on the platforms that resonate with their peers and potential students.

