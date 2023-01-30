Lake Land College begins crime scene technician program

MATTOON — Lake Land College student Shakesphere Cowger smiled broadly as a crime scene technician program classmate found his prints on a vehicle fender and presented these findings to their instructor.

That was after the Mattoon resident and his classmates got to use latent fingerprint powder to dust for clues on plastic cups and then lifted the prints with specialized clear tape. Lake Land just launched its inaugural crime scene technician program in January at the start of the spring semester, but Cowger said he is already enjoying the class.

"I think it's pretty sweet. There's way more activity than in most of my other classes," Cowger said.

Hands-on training activities are set to be a key component of the program as its students learn about blood splatter and bullet trajectory analysis, crime scene investigation and photography, and evidence gathering and processing.

Lake Land's accredited program was developed by active and retired crime scene technicians and they will also serve as instructors, which includes retired investigator J.C. McClain from the Mattoon Police Department.

McClain gave a presentation Thursday evening on how investigators can manage crime scenes and conduct various search patterns, while preventing the scenes and their own homes from becoming contaminated. For example, the instructor said he always changed shoes at the police station at the end of the work day to avoid bringing dangerous residues home with him.

The instructor also discussed environmental conditions at crime scenes, such as driving rain and frigid temperatures outdoors or terrible odors and sweltering temperatures indoors.

"You've got to figure out a way to work around those problems," McClain said, adding that investigators need to stay focused to locate and properly collect evidence.

Lake Land's new program is offered as a one-year certificate stackable with other criminal justice programs, including those at the college. The new program meets the standards of the International Association of Investigation (IAI). Students will leave the class prepared to take the IAI exam after completing one year in the field as a police officer.

Sophomore Reagan Dettrey of Dieterich said she hopes to eventually work in investigations as a police officer and has enjoyed including the crime scene technician program in her criminal justice studies at Lake Land.

"I love it. It's so much fun," Dettrey said, adding they she appreciates that the program is "literally hands-on." "I loved the fingerprinting and getting to try it out."

Dave Chambers, who is criminal justice programs coordinator and an instructor at Lake Land, said the new program is comprised of lecture-based criminal law and evidence procedure classes, plus hands-on basic and advanced crime scene investigations, scene reconstruction and forensic photography classes.

Lake Land is one of the few institutions in Illinois to offer a program that is geared toward crime scene evidence techniques, Chambers said. This two semester program will be offered spring and summer semesters this year but will then become a fall and spring semester program.

Chambers said the program will provide an educational resources for current law enforcement officers wanting to continue their education and for students wanting to pursue law enforcement careers, as is the case for the program's first nine students.

"They are going to have a certificate in their hands this is highly marketable," Chambers said. Lake Land has reported that crime scene technicians are in high demand, with 14% national growth according to Career Coach.

