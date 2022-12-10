Lake Land College board chairman earns years of service award

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Mike Sullivan, chairman of the Lake Land College Board, has been honored by a state organization for his years of service.

Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, presented Sullivan with the group's 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the board's October meeting.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has dedicated to Lake Land College,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said. “He continues to make a positive difference and devotes a great deal of his own time and commitment for the good of our college community.”

ICCTA created several awards to recognize the longest-serving board members within the association. Sullivan is one of the longest-serving members of the Lake Land College Board and continues to volunteer his time and effort to help support the students, faculty and staff at the college.

