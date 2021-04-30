 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Land College board selects chairman
0 comments
alert top story

Lake Land College board selects chairman

{{featured_button_text}}

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition.

MATTOON —The Lake Land College Board of Trustees elected Mike Sullivan as board chair and allocated funding for technology infrastructure upgrades.

Sullivan, of Mattoon, had been serving as vice chair and has served as chair in past years. The board re-elected Sullivan to this post after the term of trustee Doris Reynolds of Mattoon concluded Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The post-election reorganization meeting on Thursday also included the selection of Gary Cadwell of Mode as vice chair and Tom Wright of Dieterich as secretary. Cadwell and Wright were re-elected in uncontested races at the ballot on April 6.

In other matters, the board approved adding $564,000 in remaining bond sale proceeds to available funding for campus technology infrastructure upgrades. Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, has said this will include upgrading the Virtual Machine Network to better support college operations, including all remote and distance learning options and services for students and staff.

Sullivan, Mike

Sullivan
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News