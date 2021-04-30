Lake Land College board selects chairman

MATTOON —The Lake Land College Board of Trustees elected Mike Sullivan as board chair and allocated funding for technology infrastructure upgrades.

Sullivan, of Mattoon, had been serving as vice chair and has served as chair in past years. The board re-elected Sullivan to this post after the term of trustee Doris Reynolds of Mattoon concluded Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The post-election reorganization meeting on Thursday also included the selection of Gary Cadwell of Mode as vice chair and Tom Wright of Dieterich as secretary. Cadwell and Wright were re-elected in uncontested races at the ballot on April 6.