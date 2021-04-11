Lake Land College board to act on generator purchase

MATTOON — The purchase of a backup generator a college official called “imperative” goes before the Lake Land College Board of Trustees on Monday.
A vote scheduled for the board's meeting would authorize the purchase and installation of the generator for the college’s Foundation and Alumni Center and its Board and Administration Center.
In a memo on the proposal, Lake Land Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll said the two buildings aren’t currently connected to the college’s emergency power system.
It’s important for all buildings to have a backup power supply and “imperative” for the Board and Administration Center, Nuxoll said. That building is the designated location for the college’s response team in times of emergencies, he noted.
The memo said the college’s energy consultant, CTS Group of St. Louis, handled design and bidding procedures and estimates the cost of the generator and installation at $126,024.
Other votes scheduled for Monday’s meeting include approval of an insurance company for the college’s property and casualty insurance for the coming year. The recommendation is to use a different company than the one that currently provides the coverage.
Nuxoll’s memo on the matter said the current provider, Hanover Insurance Group, didn’t submit the lowest bid and its estimate of $210,397 did not include property insurance.
He said the company indicated that was based on revisions of its hail coverage guidelines that put the college in a higher risk region.
The recommendation to the board is for both property and casualty coverage from Employers Mutual Insurance Co. for $153,473. That was the lowest of four bids received and represents about a 5% increase from the current premium, Nuxoll indicated.
The other two bids received were for $235,840 and $251,438.
The board is also scheduled to vote on authorizing transitioning the college’s credit card services to First Mid Bank & Trust.
Nuxoll’s memo indicated there are no “significant issues” with the current services provider, Fifth Third Bank. However, Fifth Third no longer has a local representative and the change would consolidate all the college’s banking services with one institution, he said.
The change would provide better security and other benefits and is expected to cost no more than $1,000, Nuxoll indicated.
The board’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the college’s Webb Hall building.
Public attendance will be allowed with some restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include a 50-person attendance limit, face masks and social distancing.
Phone access to the meeting will be available by calling 1-866-806-7140 and entering an ID number of 75525. Questions and comments to the board can be emailed by noon Monday to officeofthepresident@lakelandcollege.com.