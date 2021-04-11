Lake Land College board to act on generator purchase

Other votes scheduled for Monday’s meeting include approval of an insurance company for the college’s property and casualty insurance for the coming year. The recommendation is to use a different company than the one that currently provides the coverage.

Nuxoll’s memo on the matter said the current provider, Hanover Insurance Group, didn’t submit the lowest bid and its estimate of $210,397 did not include property insurance.

He said the company indicated that was based on revisions of its hail coverage guidelines that put the college in a higher risk region.

The recommendation to the board is for both property and casualty coverage from Employers Mutual Insurance Co. for $153,473. That was the lowest of four bids received and represents about a 5% increase from the current premium, Nuxoll indicated.

The other two bids received were for $235,840 and $251,438.

The board is also scheduled to vote on authorizing transitioning the college’s credit card services to First Mid Bank & Trust.