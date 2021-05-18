Lake Land College board to hold planning retreat Wednesday

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon so it can hold a planning retreat.
The trustees are set to discuss effective board governance and diversity, equity and inclusion during this retreat from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Foundation and Alumni Center, room 101. The board will not take any votes on these discussion items at the retreat. Community members also can attend the meeting via teleconference by dialing 1-866-806-7140, conference ID 75526.