 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Land College board to hold planning retreat Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Lake Land College board to hold planning retreat Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon so it can hold a planning retreat.

The trustees are set to discuss effective board governance and diversity, equity and inclusion during this retreat from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Foundation and Alumni Center, room 101. The board will not take any votes on these discussion items at the retreat. Community members also can attend the meeting via teleconference by dialing 1-866-806-7140, conference ID 75526.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Outlook is 'optimistic' for JC Penney space at Mattoon mall, business leaders say

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Farmers use ecology to improve profits

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News