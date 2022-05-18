Lake Land College board to hold planning retreat

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a planning retreat on Thursday, May 19, on campus.
The retreat from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Foundation and Alumni Center will include votes by the board on proposals for a Kubota partnership equipment purchase and a virtual anatomy table purchase. This gathering also will provide an opportunity for discussion on effective board governance, and on strategic planning and leading change.
Thursday's retreat will be preceded by participating trustees attending a board Buildings and Site Committee meeting at 11 a.m. in the Board and Administration Center. The committee meeting agenda includes a landscaping master plan update.
