MATTOON — Several Lake Land College broadcast sales students recently earned certification as broadcast sales professionals from the broadcast training company, P1 Learning, in partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Sales Training Program.

These students include Blake Aldrich, Teutopolis; Ethan Berger, Effingham; Mahala Van Hise, Charleston; Lucas Oakley, Casey; Konner Remlinger, Martinsville and Anthony Vonderheide, Stewardson.

Over the course of four weeks, students completed a variety of online video courses, tests and assignments as part of the broadcast sales class in the broadcast communication program at Lake Land.

P1 Learning is a nationally recognized training company that administers training for hundreds of broadcast stations, corporations and state broadcaster associations to provide content in the topics of sales, leadership, management, on-air, compliance and more.

“For students entering the broadcast workforce, this certification can be extremely beneficial to their careers,” instructor Greg Powers said. “Broadcast employers are searching for employees who have experience in multiple areas, so the students who have completed this training are very marketable.”

