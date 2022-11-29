Lake Land College broadcast students receive state accolades

MATTOON — Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards.

Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and Shirley also earned first place in the Best Radio Recorded Promotion category for the piece “We’ll Be There for You.”

Second place in the Best Sales Presentation category went to Hutton for her piece “Broomtown Café.”

“We are very proud of the excellence and talent these students exhibit, and these awards certainly attest to their great work,” said Greg Powers, broadcast communication instructor and station manager of WLKL 89.9 FM. “Throughout the many years we have been attending the Silver Dome awards, our students have continued to be recognized for their exemplary work and dedication to the field, and this year was no exception.”

Sample and Hutton are current Lake Land students. Shirley graduated in the spring with an associate degree in broadcast communication.