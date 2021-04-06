Lake Land College broadcast students receive state awards

MATTOON — Lake Land College broadcast students Dylan Smith and Chandler Smith, both of Charleston, earned awards at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards.

Dylan Smith earned first place for Best Sales Presentation with his piece “Tangles Hair Salon” as well as first place for Best Radio Longform Journalism Programming with “COVID-19 and Addiction.” He also earned second place for Best Radio Longform Journalism Programming for his piece “2019-2020 Lady Lakers Basketball.”

Chandler Smith earned fourth place for Best Radio Recorded Promotion with his piece “Yeah, The Radio Works Now.”

“These awards are a testament to the great work students produce in the Broadcast Communication department at Lake Land College,” broadcast communication instructor Greg Powers said. “Their efforts have paid off again. We’re also excited that Lake Land College was one of just two community colleges in the state that had students recognized for their work, competing against mainly four-year schools.”

Dylan Smith earned an associate degree in radio/TV broadcasting, now renamed as broadcast communication, at Lake Land. He currently studies at Western Illinois University.