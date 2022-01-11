Lake Land College Broadcasting Club holds successful food drive

MATTOON — The Broadcasting Club at Lake Land College recently collected several boxes of non-perishable food items to donate to the Lake Land College Laker Food Pantry.

“Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, and being a part of a community that takes care of their own is really one of the best parts of being a Laker,” Broadcasting Club President Stephanie Sample said. “I'm honored to have been able to participate and support the wonderful work that our food pantry is doing. I'm hoping that more people can become aware of its presence on campus and know that it is there for them if they need it.”

Sample said students in need of food and the mission of the Laker Food Pantry were topics with which she had personal experience.

“As someone who grew up in a low-income household, I'm familiar with the helplessness that comes with having to go without,” Sample said. “My motivation for getting involved with the food drive was to make sure none of my peers ever had to feel that way as they go about the process of getting an education and sharpening their skills.”

Greg Powers, communication studies/broadcasting instructor and station manager of WLKL 89.9 FM, also acknowledged the importance of the food drive.

“This is a great opportunity for the club to give back to the community and understand the importance of volunteering,” Powers said. “Broadcasters are always involved in their communities and have the potential to do so much for the areas they serve.”

The food drive is a month-long event put on every year by the club since 2008. To learn more about clubs and organizations at Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu/student-life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.