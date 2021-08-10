Lake Land College broadcasting students earn Broadcast Sales Certification

MATTOON — Broadcast sales students at Lake Land College recently earned certification as broadcast sales professionals from the broadcast training company P1 Learning in partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Associate’s Sales Training Program.

The students completed a variety of online video courses, tests and assignments over the course of four weeks as part of the broadcast sales class in the Broadcast Communications program at Lake Land.

Communication Studies/Broadcasting instructor and station manager of WLKL 89.9 FM Greg Powers assisted students in preparing for the certification, while the Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) funded the initiative. Powers also expressed gratitude to the president and CEO of the Illinois Broadcasters Association Dennis Lyle, and the IBA board for its financial support.

“Broadcast employers are always on the lookout for employees who are skilled in many different areas,” Powers said. “This certification will be a great asset to the students who have completed the training. They are likely to have several opportunities available to them as they move into their careers.”

P1 Learning is a nationally recognized training company that provides content in the topics of sales, leadership, management, on-air, compliance and more. The company also administers training for hundreds of broadcast stations, corporations and state broadcaster associations.

Each of the professionals will be honored on a plaque displayed alongside those of previous years’ students.

