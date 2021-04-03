Lake Land College Business students among top three scorers at state competition

MATTOON — Lake Land College students Austin White, Paris, and Breanna Moore, Mattoon, earned first place in Microsoft Word (Office 2016) and third place in Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2016) respectively at the 2020 Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship Fall Qualifier competition.

“I am very excited and very proud of Austin’s and Breanna’s accomplishments,” said Lisa Earp, business instructor/director of court reporting program/coordinator for office professionals. “I applaud them for their hard work in mastering their Microsoft skills. This is the first time any of our students have placed in the top three in the state.”

This competition is a precursor to the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship competition presented by Certiport, Inc. to test students’ skills on Microsoft Office 2016 or 2019 programs such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint.

The Microsoft Office Specialist Program by Certiport offers students the opportunity to learn all of the features and functionality of Microsoft Office programs. This develops the students’ skills and knowledge to prepare them for future success in workforce or academic settings.