Lake Land College celebrates assessment month

MATTOON — February is the month to celebrate assessment at Lake Land College. Students and staff members are encouraged to participate in this year’s activities to learn about the importance of assessment.

According to Lisa Madlem, director of assessment and program review for the college, the assessment process at Lake Land is essential to help students and staff make informed decisions that ultimately improve the teaching-learning process.

“Assessment seems fairly straightforward, but in reality it is an involved process that systematically measures student performance in order to improve the quality of educational programs, courses and the institution overall,” said Madlem. “Essentially, assessment is what students should know, value or be able to do upon the completion of a course, program or interaction with a department.”

Lake Land College uses institution-wide measures and program and course-specific measures to assess student outcomes. Learner outcomes have been established for each of the college's associate degree and certificate programs, as well as all courses and departments at the College.

During Assessment Week from February 7 to 11, Madlem will provide online activities for students, faculty and staff. Additionally, a student quiz will be available for the chance to win a $100 Walmart gift card or a grand prize $200 Amazon gift card.

“Overall, the college is actively assessing courses, programs and institutional departments,” said Madlem. “Each component of assessment is working toward assessing the student experience and we are continuously learning from the assessment process in order to make necessary changes and plans of action to ensure that every student at Lake Land College is provided with a continuous learning environment.”

Assessment is an important step in developing Lake Land College’s programs to best suit its students and their growing skills in order to prepare them to enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university.

For more information about assessment at Lake Land College, contact Madlem at 217-234-5088 or lmadlem@lakelandcollege.edu or visit lakelandcollege.edu/assessment.

