Lake Land College celebrates nursing graduates at annual pinning ceremony

MATTOON — Graduating nurses received their pins at the 2022 Lake Land College Associate Degree Nursing pinning ceremony.

The Associate Degree Nursing Program Peer Awards were presented to Devin Mette and Megan Walters for exhibiting excellence in the classroom and in clinical, showing willingness to help others, caring nature, professionalism and spirit.

The Patient Advocate Award was presented to Jamie Marley for displaying professionalism and compassionate care.

Allyson French received the Clinical Excellence Award for displaying professionalism, confidence and clinical excellence.

The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award, which is given each year to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class and is voted on by faculty, went to Allyson Callaway.

To receive this award, the student must be professionally superior and morally responsible, be capable of making wise decisions, be compassionate and caring, be dedicated and possess common sense and a strong scientific knowledge base, demonstrate superior technical skills, possess superior communication skills and composure, often in crises situations.

Callaway’s name will be engraved on a plaque that is located in the nursing skills lab in Neal Hall.

The following students received pins at the ceremony:

Abisola (Abby) Akinruli, Charleston; Olivia Isabelle Allison, Kansas; Tracy Blair, Sullivan; Whitney Brandenburg, Trilla; Veronica Bridgeforth, Charleston; Eyriana Marie Brown, Paris; Allyson Callaway, Charleston; Marcedez Cassity, Paris; Jennifer Cummings, Hume; Joseph Dotson, Mattoon; Amy Eastman, Ashmore; Bridgette Anne Evans, Herrick; Jessica Fisher, Mattoon; Abagail Flach, Sigel; Allyson Marie French, Trilla; Ashley Mae Garrison, Saint Peter; Tiffani Golden, Sullivan; Kaitlyn Gutierrez, Paris; Cayla Harlow, Pana; Lane Himes, Effingham; Hannah Hubner, Westervelt; Laura Humphreys, Danville; Jade Hutchcraft, Mattoon; Erica John, Effingham; Julie Jophlin, Pana; Kira Jasmine, Katt Effingham; Shelby Keller, Charleston; Megan Koester, Effingham; Katie Nichole Lewis, Decatur; Abigail Luce, Bethany; Jamie Marley, Nokomis; Kaitlyn Maurer, Paris; Leah Mayhaus, Edgewood; Devin Mette, Effingham; Ashlyn Mitchell, Saint Elmo; Marisa Nichols, Stewardson; Amber O’Dell, Decatur; Kaitlyn Ogden, Shelbyville; Lainey Ogle, Tuscola; Morgan Lynn Otto, Lerna; Serenity Parrent, Paris; Molly Phillips, Findlay; Autumn Philpott, Lerna; Alyssa Pilcher, Windsor; Sydney Price, Effingham; Alicia Pritchard, Rantoul; Halle Ramert, Neoga; James Reynolds, Mattoon; Boston Roberts, Casey; Jennifer Root, Effingham; Gunner Runyon, Mattoon; Zayna Sanders, Mattoon; Ashton Seaton, Pana; Whitney Shafer, Mattoon; Claudia Smith, Mattoon; Monica Smith, Belleville; Misty Dawn Snyder, Effingham; Madison Stephens, Paris; Kayla Summann, Brownstown; Andrew Talley, Greenup; Stephanie Voelker, Altamont; Megan Walters, Sullivan; Kendra Warren, Charleston; Emily Wheeler, Edgewood; Heather Wilson, Wheeler.

