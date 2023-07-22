MATTOON — Graduating nurses received their pins at the 2023 Lake Land College associate degree nursing pinning ceremony.

The Associate Degree Nursing Program Peer Awards were presented to Brittany Feast, Rachel Champagne, and Scott Fleenor for exhibiting excellence in the classroom and in clinical, showing willingness to help others, caring nature, professionalism and spirit.

The Patient Advocate Award was presented to Cortney Cole for displaying professionalism and compassionate care.

Brittany Feast received the Clinical Excellence Award for displaying professionalism, confidence and clinical excellence.

The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award, which is given each year to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class and is voted on by faculty, went to Monica Buerster.

The following students received pins at the ceremony:

Amber Aleshire, Mattoon; Jayme Ballinger, Shelbyville; Barbara Barquin, Mattoon; Lara Bauer, Strasburg; Alison Beard, Sullivan; Macie Bennett, Charleston; Anni Borries, Teutopolis; Lori Brummer, Effingham; Monica Buerster, Newton; Angela Caulk, Mattoon; Rachel Champagne, Villa Grove; Cortney Cole, Shelbyville; Kacie Collinsworth, Mattoon; Brittany Cox, Ramsey; Kylie Dawkins, Louisville; April Decesaro, Bethany; Kyle Diethrich, Mattoon; Faith Drake, Charleston; Olivia Durbin, Shelbyville; Sidney Edwards, Oakland; Allison Fauke, Mattoon; Brittany Feast, Mattoon; Callie Feldhake, Effingham; Colby Filipiak, Mattoon; Scott Fleenor, Windsor; Jenna Flood, Jewett; Maria Garza, Arthur; Tara Geiger, Brownstown; Beth Glanzer, Lerna; Elizabeth Green, Sullivan; Hali Hancock, Watson; Collin Hartke, Dieterich; Chaselyn Himes, Mattoon; Brooke Jansen, Newton; Maranda Jenkins, Altamont; Danielle Johnson, Mattoon; Leandra Jophlin, Pana; Olivia Therann Kanizer, Toledo; Jennifer Kibler, Effingham; Caroline Kull, Effingham; Harlie Ann Lawrence, Effingham; Megan Martin, Shelbyville; Cam McDonald, Charleston; Savannah McKee, Bethany; Samantha Miller, Vandalia; Kori Miller, Marshall; Alexis Milner, Paris; Hope Monnet, Effingham; Dennette Munson, Martinsville; Lynsey Overton, Mattoon; Jeff Repking, Effingham; Kyler Roan, Paris; Kenzie Robertson, Louisville; Kristina Roepke, Effingham; Calla Roney, Strasburg; Abby Russell, Toledo; Natalie Taylor Scott, Pana; Madison Shirley, Hume; Shelbi Swartzentruber, Arthur; Olivia Tapscott, Shelbyville; Adam Tarr, Watson; Kalei Thornhill, Mattoon; Madison Tilford, Effingham; Lainee Turner, Strasburg; Sinead Yvonne Weber, Sullivan; Morgan Webster, Cowden; Logan Whitney, Moweaqua; Nathaniel Williams, Casey; C.J. Yoder, Sullivan.

