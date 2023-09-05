MATTOON — Graduating nurses received their pins at the Summer 2023 Lake Land College Practical Nursing pinning ceremony.

The Practical Nursing Program Peer Awards were presented to Danielle Goldsborough of Altamont and Stevie Lasswell of Charleston, for their excellence in helping others and demonstrating professionalism in both classroom and clinical settings.

The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Minnie Gadison of Decatur, for displaying clinical excellence and confident professionalism throughout the Practical Nursing Program.

The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award was presented to Kelsey Fletcher of Montrose. Voted on by faculty, this award is presented to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class. The recipient of this award must demonstrate professionalism, responsibility, compassion and dedication while possessing the technical skills, knowledge base and composure to navigate the most difficult situations.

The following students received pins at the ceremony:

Lake Land

campus graduatesCassandra Bickel, Greenup; Jodee Brookins, Charleston; Megan Carver, Sullivan; Nicole Dixon, Brocton; Riley Douthit, Effingham; Chloe Earp, Mattoon; Minnie Gadison, Decatur; Jacob Habing, Teutopolis; Tammie Hudson, Charleston; Madison Inman, Ashmore; Tasha Johnston, Pana; Jennifer Lang, Charleston; Stevie Lasswell, Charleston; Jami McConnaha, Mattoon; Bliss Mead, Mattoon; Erin Oliver, Charleston; Elizabeth Rose, Kansas; Chelsey Rouleau, Saint Elmo; Hannah Saril, Tuscola; Kelsey Stark, Charleston.

Kluthe Center graduatesBailey Allsop, Bethany; Nathalie Angel, Effingham; Vanessa Dyer, Mattoon; Shelby Edwards, Pana; Haley Evans, Beecher City; Kelsey Fletcher, Montrose; Adriana Garza Aleman, Arcola; Danielle Goldsborough, Altamont; Shyanne Gouchenouer, Edgewood; Crystal Hall, Neoga; James Hall, Effingham; Taylor Hawbaker, Shelbyville; Stormy Judson, Greenup; Mackenzie Koester, Effingham; Cairra Leasher, Edgewood; Emma Maulding, Casey; Wesley Motley, Kansas; Shelby Musselman, Noblesville, Ind.; Kelsey Neihls, Effingham; Destiny Ragan, Shelbyville; Gracie Ray, Mattoon; Madysen Sharp, Maroa; Ella Shuler, Effingham.

