Lake Land College Communications Programs see changes

MATTOON — The newly updated speech and radio/TV programs are now housed together under a new Communication Studies department.

“I have discovered so many different job opportunities people have because of a Communication Studies degree,” Salisa Hortenstine Olmsted, division chair Humanities and Communications/Communication Studies/English instructor, said. “This is why we want to focus our courses now on COM, so students can recognize this and say ‘Wow, I can do a lot with that major’.”

All speech classes and radio/TV broadcasting classes are now indicated with a prefix of “COM” versus the previous “SPE” and “RTV” prefixes respectively.

Communication Studies instructor Eva Ritchey said one advantage of the new prefix is that it will decrease the likelihood of misunderstandings about content and majors. Under the divided prefixes, she said some students misinterpreted the content of a course or what someone was studying based on the designation of the courses the student was taking.

“I think the communication prefix is going to be so helpful,” Ritchey said. “It really encompasses what we teach and will hopefully eliminate some confusion.”