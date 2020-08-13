Lake Land College Community Choir canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Due to the current situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Lake Land College Return to Campus Plan, state and local guidelines, the Lake Land College Community Choir will not be meeting during the fall semester.

The choir has traditionally been comprised of approximately 45 mixed voices including students, college employees and members of the community. Nancy Caldwell, music instructor and director of the choir, created the choir and will be retiring this August after 23 years of service. When it is deemed safe to do so, the choir will resume under new direction.

“We really have had a great impact on the community,” Caldwell said. “We would have 175 to 200 people in the audience who might not have otherwise come to campus. They’d enjoy a free event in our lovely facilities, then they’d leave with a positive association with Lake Land.”

The group has had several guest instrumentalists including percussionists, French horn players and even xylophone players. From jazz-based music to Broadway musical numbers to holiday songs, the choir has performed a variety of musical syles.

“One moment that stands out to me was when the choir performed Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen,” Caldwell said. “That was really fun.”