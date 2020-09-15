Lake Land College congratulates Retiree Wall of Fame inductees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Lake Land College created the Retiree Wall of Fame in 2008 to honor the achievements of past faculty and staff who helped to create the student-first culture the college lives by.

The 2020 inductees, Sandra Gourley, Linda Ruholl and Wallace (Wally) Taylor, are all shining examples of the ideals the college upholds.

Sandra Gourley joined Lake Land College in 1984 as a cosmetology instructor, then seven years later took on the role of health education instructor/human services instructor. As the author of the entire core curriculum for the human services program, Gourley was also the first faculty member to teach every course in that curriculum. She then served as the division chair for Social Science and Education for 10 years.

Having served at various times on the major committees of the college, Gourley dedicated many hours to working to increase enrollment and serve the students and faculty in her division. In coordinating three courses that had internships and having more than 80 adjunct faculty members at off campus sites, Gourley still managed to visit them all and provide the needed books and syllabi to the programs.