Lake Land College Dental Hygiene Program establishes transfer agreement with Eastern Illinois University

MATTOON — Lake Land College dental hygiene students will now have the opportunity to transfer seamlessly to Eastern Illinois University.

A new agreement will allow students who earn an associate degree in dental hygiene from Lake Land to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in public health community health at Eastern Illinois University.

“I am thrilled that students have this opportunity,” Lake Land College Division Chair Allied Health/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said. “This option is just one of the many ways we are demonstrating the mission, vision and values of Lake Land College within our community.”

The agreement will create more options for students or those in the community who wish to pursue higher education. Any student who has completed an associate degree consistent with the Illinois Articulation Initiative, submits the required application and supporting documentation and meets program admissions requirements will be eligible to be admitted to EIU at the junior level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}