Lake Land College dental hygiene students to participate in Heartland Dental externships

MATTOON — Lake Land College students Jae Lynn Riggleman of Casey, Kelly McGill of Findlay and Braelynn Barnes of Mattoon will each be taking part in a week-long externship through Heartland Dental.

The program is designed to place second-year students alongside practiced dentists and teams to help the students develop professionalism, ethics, communication and knowledge.

“Lake Land College and Heartland Dental’s values are comparable, in that both of these affiliations want the students to gain hands-on experience through this externship,” Director of Dental Hygiene Program Kristen Holsapple said. “We are proud to have such a collaborative teamship with Heartland Dental.”

The externship will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday of the week. On day one, students will learn office logistics with a business assistant. Day two will see students shadowing a dentist to learn about the treatment planning process. On day three students will observe how hygienists work in the office and with the dentist. The fourth day will allow students to follow hygienists strategies on working with patients for treatments. Finally, the students will sit down with the regional hygiene mentor of operations on day five to discuss the experience overall.

As part of the program, each of the students also received a $1,000 scholarship and expressed appreciation to Heartland Dental for the opportunities provided by the agreement.

