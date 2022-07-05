 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Lake Land College Early Childhood Education program scholarships available

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Early Childhood Education program will offer Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) scholarship opportunities for individuals who are current or previous employees in childcare settings and wish to complete postsecondary education in the field.

These scholarships will cover up to the total cost of attendance after other financial aid is applied, including costs such as tuition and fees, books, supplies, transportation and even childcare.

To learn more about this scholarship eligibility or to apply, visit isac.org/ECACEscholarship. The priority deadline for applications is Friday, July 15 for the 2022-23 academic year, and after that applicants will be accepted only on a rolling basis.

Mike James Memorial Scholarship awarded to Matthew Gordon

The Lake Land College Early Childhood Education program will also provide early childhood students with the opportunity to work in a hands-on childcare setting under the supervision of faculty. This lab opportunity will be made possible thanks to an ECACE grant for more than $696,000 from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

One evening class per week will be held at the Kluthe Center for Higher Education & Technology in Effingham to provide flexibility for students.

This classroom will also feature HyFlex technology, which will allow students to connect from work, home or any location convenient for them while receiving a live educational experience similar to that which they would receive in person.

For more information on the Early Childhood Education program at Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu/high-demand-programs/early-childhood-education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Check out these local students who have achieved recent college academic honors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Officials address media after Highland Park mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News