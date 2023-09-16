MATTOON — Lake Land College is proud to announce that it has received an Inspiring Change Bronze level Aetna Workplace Well-being Award.

Established in 2017, Aetna awards recognize organizations with superior performance in well-being strategy and design, communication, organizational engagement and program implementation and evaluation. Employers complete the award application using data from their most recent 12-month program year. A peer review committee made up of well-being professionals then review and score all applications based on pre-defined criteria.

Lake Land’s strong performance demonstrates its commitment to offering fitness, health promotion and preventive health programs to its employees. The wellness activities offered to employees are deliberately designed to reduce lifestyle risks and improve health and well-being through risk appraisal, education, fitness and fun activities that encourage involvement from all College employees. Services offered include health screenings, wellness-related activities and a fitness center that includes both cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

“Lake Land College is proud to receive an award that represents the commitments in place throughout our Laker Advantage strategic plan to invest in our employees and promote workplace engagement.” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “Our wellness programs are vital in providing support and belonging to our employees and are among the many available benefits that make Lake Land one of the top employers in the region.”

